Rapper Too Short films new music video during Oakland Ballers game at Raimondi Park

Raimondi Park was rocking in a different way even before the first pitch. Thursday night, Oakland rapper Too Short made a special appearance to shoot a music video for his new song "All the Kids on the Block".

There was a party at the Ballers game, as part-owner of the Ballers and mega rap superstar Too Short used the game as a backdrop to his new music video, in the process making some kids' dreams come true.

"I hoped to one day, and it's become true," said Oakland student Aiko Hayes.

Hayes is a singer and attends the Oakland School of the Arts. To be there next to a person she's idolized in the music scene is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It was so exhilarating," she said. "Especially playing amongst someone that I've looked up to for such a long time and someone I've taken so much inspiration from."

Hip hop legend Too Short often writes about Oakland in his lyrics and shines the spotlight on his hometown. But for his new song "All the Kids on the Block," he had one requirement.

"I really, really wanted to do this for the kids," he said. "I did not want to present the song without having kids from Oakland around me. It's something I really feel strongly about. I'm not really trying to save the world. I'm just trying to save the kids, you know?"

Even the Ballers were part of the music video. Shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr. from Maryland never expected a music video would be part of his highlight reel.

"No, never," he said. "I never thought I would be in the city of Oakland, and look at me, man."

It was a memorable night for all, but especially for the kids who hope to carry the torch as the next generation of Oakland musicians to make it big and be just like Too Short.

"Super influential," said Tommy Shepherd from the Oakland School of the Arts. "We aim to make music just like him. He makes music for the culture, for the people, and that's the type of music we want to make."

"Too Short as an artist has kind of a way that makes everyone feel unified," added Hayes. "Not only as an Oakland community but as a Bay Area community."