Tom Hanks: A's last game at Oakland Coliseum means there is crying in baseball

The last home game of the Oakland A's at the Coliseum is triggering a flood of fans' memories and tears, even for actor Tom Hanks who famously uttered the movie line about "no crying in baseball."

Hanks, a Bay Area native who spent his formative years in Oakland, admitted there may indeed be crying in baseball as the team he rooted for played their last game in Oakland Thursday before moving next season to Sacramento ahead of an eventual move to Las Vegas.

He recently spoke to CBS News Bay Area about his fond memories of growing up near the Oakland Coliseum, recalling his first time at the newly constructed stadium where he would eventually land his first job.

"I think I was in fifth or sixth grade," he recalled. "It was a palace. It was a world-renowned place where so much was going to be happening and I happened to live in the slightly elevated part of the city and I could see the lights of the Oakland Coliseum whenever there was an event down there . It was a big deal there."

Hanks was attending Oakland's Skyline High School when he applied for his first job as a vendor at the ballpark.

"I think we were in high school and we had to wait for a very long time for all of the big-time vendors to line up before us and then we had to pay $15 in order to join the union and get our junior work card and then I believe that first day I sold soda," said Hanks. "Every cup spilled all over me and I was coated in hard sugary water in my pants the rest of the day."

Later, he says he sold peanuts and then popcorn before moving onto other career aspirations. His work as a Coliseum vendor was noted by the team during the COVID pandemic - his likeness as a young concessions vendor was among the cardboard fans' images that filled the empty stadium.

Hanks referred to his movie, "A League of Their Own," when describing his feeling about the Athletics leaving Oakland.

"You know the saying there is no crying in baseball," said Hanks. "I'll be shedding a little bit of a tear when it comes down to the final lap of the final game of the Oakland A's in the Oakland Coliseum."

Hanks' golden memories poured out.

"Look, I am 68 years old. The Oakland A's have been a part of my life and people I paid attention to all through the Bash Brothers days and certainly the glory days of their world championship games. I saw SF legend Willie Mays play his last professional baseball game in the World Series [as a member of the New York Mets] against the Oakland A's. Oakland A's won that day by the way," said Hanks. "I always saw something memorable at every single Oakland A's game like Campy [Campaneris] turning the perfect double play, Sal Bando handling the hot corner and Joe Rudy going deep holding tight onto the ball as he crashed into the wall."

And there were games he may never forget for other reasons.

"Well, let me tell ya," said Hanks. "I went along with my friend Allen and his older brother and we were at Hot Pants Day. I don't know if you can remember Hot Pants Day but every woman who was wearing hot pants, I believe, got in free and you wanna talk about a sell-out crowd. There were a lot of women there that day in hot pants. It was a double-header and they had a bit of a hot pants competition in between the games. There was a lot of excitement."

But there is one player Hanks says will always be a standout to him.

"The guy I really loved the most was Mudcat [Grant]. He was a pitcher and he was a wonderful Interviewer," said Hanks. "Just the idea we could root for a guy named Mudcat! When you are a kid and baseball fan you get attached to that and really can't let go."

Admittedly letting go of something you love from childhood isnt easy but Hanks offers this: "Even though the Athletics look as though they are moving on, that doesn't take away from the grand history of the word 'Athletics' on somebody's chest.

"Let's play ball."