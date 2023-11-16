Oakland A's move to Las Vegas official following vote by MLB owners

The Oakland Athletics have been given the green light to move to Las Vegas following a vote by Major League Baseball owners.

MLB owners voted overwhelmingly Thursday morning to approve the relocation proposal by A's owner John Fisher, CBS Sports reported. The team plans to play at a $1.5 billion facility on the Las Vegas strip in 2028.

The A's still have one more year on their lease at the Oakland Coliseum. USA Today reported an unidentified MLB owner said the team would play games in Summerlin, Nevada, home of the A's Triple-A team, share Oracle Park in San Francisco with the Giants, and may also play at the Coliseum while the Las Vegas stadium is built.

In June, Nevada's Legislature and governor approved $380 million in public financing for the 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof. Still left to be determined is how Fisher would secure private financing for his share of stadium construction costs.

The move would mean the A's would go from one of the league's largest markets to the smallest market and the team would become the third professional sports franchise to leave Oakland in the last four years. The Golden State Warriors relocated to San Francisco in 2019 while the Oakland Raiders left the city for the second time for Las Vegas in 2020.

Las Vegas would become the fourth home for the Athletics, one of the original franchises of the American League. The team was founded in 1901 as the Philadelphia Athletics and in 1955 the franchise moved to Kansas City. The team relocated to Oakland in 1968.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.