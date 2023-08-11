Tightening red tape threatens to strangle Wine Country vintner's dreams

NAPA -- A controversy is brewing in Wine Country that pits some small business owners against Napa County.

Hoopes Vineyard in Napa is taking a lot of the heat, as it has been in a legal battle with the county for years.

Lindsay Hoopes, who grew up in Wine Country, spent about a decade working in the San Francisco Distrct Attorney office before she decided to return to her roots.

Now she is the owner of Hoopes Vineyard, which she purchased in 2017 from Hopper Creek Winery in Yountville.

She acquired it as a place where she could get away from city life and spend time with her family. Then she was informed by the county that she lacked the necessary permits to run her business.

"We bought a property with a bundle of rights and the county is saying we don't have the rights that we think we have," Hoopes said.

Hoopes contends her state permit allows her to have visitors on the property for wine tasting yet the county says that's not allowed.

"A use permit exemption does not allow for tours, tastings or consuming wine on the premises. The prior owner (called Hopper Creek Winery) only possessed the use permit exemption and that is what Hoopes purchased," said attorney Arthur Hartinger who represents the county.

Lindsay Hoopes disagrees. She says other small businesses like hers are having to pay for something they already have.

"I think the county has been engaging In requiring people to go through entitlement processes for property and uses and rights that they already have," she said.

Hoopes says that, after this dispute with the county began, she has been served further violation notices for such things as her string lights and her animal sanctuary. It has resulted in expensive legal battles.

"Is this the best use of a million dollars of public funds? When you're closing schools down to go after somebody that is doing something that everyone else is doing and go after somebody in such a punitive and public and destructive way as opposed to going through your administrative procedure that is much less expensive and much more efficient," Hoopes said.

Hoopes says she's not opposed to following the rules but the rules have to be consistent and clear. Most of all, she wants peace back in her life but hopes her fight will be one that helps other small businesses in Napa County.

"We have to make this an environment that attracts small business because, once you lose small business, you lose the heart and soul of any community," she said.

Court documents show a judge has denied a temporary restraining order forbidding Hoopes Vineyard to operate its business. Until the next court date, Hoopes Vineyard is allowed to serve wine that visitors purchase on its property.