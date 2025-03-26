March Madness coming to San Francisco; businesses looking forward to crowds

All eyes are on Chase Center this week as March Madness comes to the Bay Area. The first game is set to tip off Thursday afternoon, and businesses couldn't be more excited.

There weren't many people besides the neighborhood usuals out at Thrive City Wednesday afternoon, but restaurants here said this is just the quiet before the storm.

"I do expect it to be maybe like close to double what a Warriors game would be. That's what we're prepared for at least," said Shane Curran, the manager of Senor Sisig.

Shane Curran is the manager of Señor Sisig's new location at Thrive City. He said when the All-Star Game came into town in February business was booming.

"We did maybe like two to three times what we would usually do for a normal Warriors game," said Curran.

Curran said this location opened just over two months ago. It's one of several new restaurants in Thrive City.

Kayah, a Burmese restaurant right next door, opened at the end of last year.

"When we started, it was kind of really slow but now that I feel like everyone knows that we're here and everything, Splash and Senior Sisig, it has definitely just brought a lot more people to this area," said Holly Minix, a bartender at Kayah.

College basketball fans from across the country are expected to descend on Chase Center Thursday for the doubleheader Sweet Sixteen matchups.

Curran told KPIX he's curious how the event's format will impact the amount of business they get.

"So, it'll be interesting to see in-between the afternoon and the evening game how much activity we get to see out here," said Curran.

Minix over at Kayah said she's expecting crowds even in the morning when she starts her shift.

"I've had bar guests telling me today, the last couple of days actually that they were going to be back on Thursday to watch the game," said Minix.

Both Curran and Minix said they are stocked up and ready for the crowds.

It's been fun for them to see Thrive City grow into this game day destination, and they're excited to see how the next big sporting event does even more to put them on the map.

"I mean even just as a fan, as a Warrior fan, it's great to have this whole plaza built out you know and have all these options. I don't look at it as competition, I want everyone to thrive for lack of a better pun," said Curran.