Three die in shootings during violent night in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Three people were killed and another person was wounded Monday in a pair of unrelated shootings during a violent night on the streets of Oakland, authorities said.

Oakland police said the first deadly shootings took place at 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 3100 block of Telegraph Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot wound victims. The officers and firefighters rendered medical aid, but unfortunately both victims died at the scene. Investigators told the East Bay Times that the men were found inside two different businesses.

A third victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims names were being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene. No information has been released on a suspect or suspects or a motive behind the incident.

Less than an hour later, Oakland 911 dispatch got multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 2200 block of E. 20th St. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wounds.

The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The victim's name was being withheld pending notification to the next-of-kin.

No information has been released on a suspect or suspects or a motive behind the incident.

The deaths were the 88th, 89th and 90th homicides of the year in Oakland.

Anyone with information on either shooter was asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.