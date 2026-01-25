Battle brews over access to Thornton State Beach along San Mateo County coast

Beaches along the San Mateo County coast are a favorite visiting spot for Bay Area residents.

But one beach in Daly City has had much of its access cut off by a man who claims to own the property above and has erected a chain link fence to keep people out.

"It's just beautiful, you know? Scenic trails and beach, and so a lot of folks--dog walkers, hikers, bikers, everybody is accessing this area," said Annie Ellicott, who has made it her mission to protect and preserve the bluffs overlooking Thornton State Beach in Daly City.

It is a place of wind-swept, unspoiled beauty. Or, at least it was.

"So, this is the fence that has been put up over the last couple of weeks by the individual living in that trailer," Ellicott said, walking along the 8-foot-high fence that went up, seemingly overnight.

Annie Ellicott talks to CBS News Bay Area reporter John Ramos next to a fence blocking access to Thornton State Beach in Daly City, Jan. 25, 2026. CBS

"Because he has blocked off the entrance to this particular part of the path--which is again not on his property--at both the southern end and at this end, nobody can actually come from the vista down the path to access this trail. And this is the only trail down to the beach," she added.

The beach's parking lot is virtually cut off from access, with a handwritten "DO NOT TRESSPASS" sign. But that's mild compared to the sign that was first put up, with a drawing of a pistol and warning that the property owner has a 9mm gun and "TRESSPASORS WILL BE SHOT!!"

The neighbors said the police made him take that one down, but the message is clear.

Zachary Leyden owns the Ocean View Stables on the north side of the fence. His trail rides used to access the trail down to the beach.

"This is the last part that they put up, which blocked us out of the whole thing. At first, they were being very cooperative saying, 'No, the horses can ride on it.' But when they put the last piece on it, they said, 'Never mind, they can't.' So, like, wow...alright," said Leyden. "He's got a plan, I'm not sure what the plan is and he seems to be the kind that will bulldoze anybody who's not aligned with the plan."

A fence blocks access to Thornton State Beach in Daly City on Jan. 25, 2026. CBS

That includes San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who lives near the beach. He has written a letter of objection to the California Coastal Commission, demanding the access be restored.

There is still some question about whether the man in the trailer actually owns the property. And there are concerns that first responders have lost vehicular access to the beach because of the fence.

"We're going to fight really hard on this," said Canepa. "We are working in concert with the City of Daly City. He has not sought permits from the City of Daly City for that fencing. And I firmly believe, in terms of access, he's in violation of the law.

That's yet to be determined, especially since technically Thornton Beach has been "closed" for years by the state, meaning there are no ranger patrols to the area. But people have still been arriving to take in the beauty, and that's something the Coastal Commission has worked to protect in the past.