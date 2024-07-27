Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

3rd death reported at Highway 1 cliff-plunge crash near Devil's Slide

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Evening Edition 7-26-24
PIX Now Evening Edition 7-26-24 09:11

PACIFICA -- A third person was found dead on Saturday in a vehicle that went off a cliff along Highway 1 near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Friday, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The vehicle was recovered on Saturday, allowing lanes to reopen on Highway 1 in both directions.

Fatal Crash Near Devil's Slide
Three people died when their car went off a cliff near Devil's Slide on Highway 1 Friday. Addie Delgado

The highway was closed after a gray, two-door sedan went off the road and down a cliff south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

A Cal Fire team rappelled down to the vehicle and confirmed two people were deceased inside at the time.

CHP spokesman Caleb Benefiel said the crash remains under investigation.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.