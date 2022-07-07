Verdict reached in trial of Theranos exec 'Sunny' Balwani

SAN JOSE – A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former Theranos official charged with carrying out a massive fraud with former partner and CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Balwani faces 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy for his role at the blood testing company, which was founded by Holmes at the age of 19.

Holmes was convicted earlier this year for her role in the scandal, which has rocked Silicon Valley. She is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

The case revolves around allegations that Holmes and Balwani duped investors and patients about a Theranos blood-testing technology that they bragged would revolutionize health care and generate huge profits.

But the blood tests never consistently worked as Holmes and Balwani had promised, even as prominent investors such as Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison and media mogul Rupert Murdoch poured nearly $1 billion into Theranos. Meanwhile, Theranos was running tests of its technology as part of a partnership with Walgreens that were delivering inaccurate results to patients that threatened to jeopardize their health.

By 2014, the Theranos stakes of Holmes and Balwani were worth a combined $5 billion. Holmes, who served as Theranos' star attraction and chief visionary, owned $4.5 billion of that amount, with the rest belonging to Balwani, who oversaw the company's day-to-day operations with a sometimes-abrasive management style.

All that wealth evaporated once it became known Theranos' technology wasn't living up to Holmes' brash promises. The downfall transformed Theranos -- and the couple that once ran it -- from a Silicon Valley sensation into a cautionary tale about how horribly things can spiral out of control when ambitious entrepreneurs exaggerate the capabilities of a nascent technology.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.