'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows

SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.

Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."

KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24 mass shooting.

A billboard with the messages "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde" and "Don't move to Texas" located in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, August 25, 2022. CBS

Sophia Roane is a Texas teacher who recently moved to San Francisco, one of two California cities where the billboard looms large. Another billboard with the same message was reportedly spotted in Los Angeles.

KPIX 5 met her taking a picture of the sign to send back to her family in Texas.

"I stopped and took a picture because it's Texas. I'm from Austin. You have to be strong in your messaging, this is so important. These are kids, these are elementary school kids," Roane said.

Across the street, KPIX 5 met father Jamal Abraham, who works at a lube oil and filter shop. Abraham says his customers are curious.

"They're asking who did it how long has it been up and I'm curious to know as well," Abraham said. "Don't move to Texas, that's a pretty bold statement."

KPIX 5 reached out to the sign company whose name is associated with the sign to see who paid for it and why. As of the publishing of this article and airing of this story Thursday, the company has yet to reply.