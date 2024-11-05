Tension, last-minute efforts to get out the vote mark Election Day for some

It was down to the wire on Tuesday as volunteers for both presidential candidates pushed hard to get out the vote.

Last week, CBS News Bay Area met two women from the East Bay who are physically close, yet worlds apart when it comes to the future of the country. On Election Day, we followed up to see how they're doing in the final stretch of one of the most divisive elections in American history.

On one side, Lisa Disbrow, a grandmother from Moraga and passionate Donald Trump supporter who believes the 2020 election was stolen.

"I'm at peace," she said as she waved an American flag on an overpass near Lafayette.

But ask that same question to self-described Kamala Harris super volunteer Stephisha Ycoy-Walton, a mom and financial advisor from East Oakland, and you get a much different answer.

"Your palms get sweaty, and you don't know what to think of the moment," she said.

Ycoy-Walton has been using her last hours to make at least 300 calls, urging people to get out and vote. Meanwhile, Disbrow has been arriving at the overpass as she has every day for the past week. She gets plenty of support in the form of friendly honks from drivers, though not all of them.

"We got accused of being idiots. A woman drove up and said I should burn in hell," she said.

Both believe this election is the most consequential of their lifetime.

"I'm very concerned about the people they've suffered enormously," Disbrow said.

For Ycoy-Walton, this election has been, "Literally the battle between good and evil, between left and right, between forwards and backwards."

The good news, said Election Judge Lorrie Soria, is her polling station at the Oakland Public Library was smooth sailing.

"Everybody is really excited to be voting. We haven't had any unpleasantness. It's been great," Soria said.