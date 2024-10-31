Presidential election leading to anxiety for Bay Area residents on both sides

Bay Area voters on both ends of the spectrum feeling election anxiety

This election has been touted as one of the most crucial in American history. It's also has people stressed like never before, no matter where they stand politically.

Two Bay Area voters who live near each other are worlds apart.

On one side is Lisa Disbrow. The former teacher from Lafayette is a Trump supporter who believes the 2020 election was stolen. Her top issues are the economy, energy independence and border security.

"I was a 'never Trumper' and I became a Trump supporter because of his policies," Disbrow said.

On the other side, Stephisha Ycoy-Walton, a financial advisor from East Oakland and passionate Harris supporter. Her top issues are LGBTQ rights, homelessness and education.

"For me, this time was different than any other election, because I understand what's at stake," she said.

Ycoy-Walton and her wife Viveca have been phone banking for Harris, calling thousands of voters. Meanwhile, Disbrow has been showing up at an overpass in Lafayette every day for weeks, putting up signs and waving flags in support of Trump.

"I love hearing the honks and I also love that people come by and they want to talk," she said.

But even though they have little in common, there's at least one thing they binds them together: a growing sense of anxiety about the future.

A recent report by the American Psychological Association shows seven out of ten Americans say the future of the nation is a significant source of stress. It is an issue that crosses party lines.

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Stanford University Dr. Nina Vasan said the level of anxiety among Americans on both sides is unprecedented.

"When I talk to not only my patients, but also my friends, family and colleagues, I think almost everyone is having a type of anxiety," she said. "Either they're losing sleep or they're actually avoiding going to family or professional events."

The good news is that three out of five people say they're hopeful about the election results.

"I want a better way for all of us," Disbrow said.