Teenage girl killed in Pittsburg Tuesday night hit-and-run

PITTSBURG -- A 17-year-old girl was killed Tuesday evening as she walked toward Pittsburg's Golden Gate School in a deadly hit-and-run collision.

Pittsburg police said officers responded to the area of Stoneman Ave. and Briarcliff Dr. just before 7:15 p.m. for a report of an injured person in the roadway.

Upon arrival, they discovered the17-year-old lying in the street, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The involved driver left the area and was not seen by the person who called 911.

Officers immediately began providing medical aid, and the teenager was transported by medical staff to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The fatal collision investigation team responded to the scene and determined that the teenager was walking northbound across Stoneman Ave. from Briarcliff Dr. and was headed to Golden Gate School. As she crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic for Stoneman Ave., the vehicle struck her.

The teenager was walking within the fully marked crosswalk in the intersection.

The driver left the scene, headed westbound on Stoneman Ave. and is wanted for felony hit and run.

Investigators are working to identify the vehicle and driver who is responsible. Pittsburg PD asks anyone with information about this tragic collision to please contact the PPD Tip-Line, 925-252-4040.