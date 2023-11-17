Video: Driver runs over people outside San Jose restaurant following fight; 16-year-old arrested

A teenage driver who ran over people following a confrontation at a San Jose restaurant in September has been arrested, police announced Friday.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 in the area of Stewart and Alum Rock Avenue. San Jose Police said after the confrontation at the restaurant, the suspect followed the victims into the parking lot and intentionally ran them over.

The suspect then fled from the scene but later came back and struck another victim with his vehicle, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Surveillance video of juvenile suspect hitting victims - Warning: may be disturbing

Following an investigation, detectives determined the suspect was a 16-year-old boy and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Nov. 8, undercover officers arrested the teen in San Jose and booked him into Juvenile Hall for attempted murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Martinez #4533 of the San José Police Assaults Unit via email: 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.