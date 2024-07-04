Teen shot in Hayward in late June dies

HAYWARD -- One of two teens injured in a shooting last week in Hayward has died, police said Thursday.

The youths, ages 17 and 18, were hit by gunfire on June 27 near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Industrial Parkway.

The 18-year-old, a Pleasanton resident, suffered critical injuries and on Wednesday was taken off life support, according to Hayward police. His name was not released.

The 17-year-old, also from Pleasanton, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

The shooting was reported about 11:11 p.m. on June 27, and the victims were found near the 100 block of West Tennyson Road after they fled and called 911 for help.

There's no indication that the shooting is connected to a killing the day before, on June 26, though it hasn't been ruled out, police said.

In that case, a 15-year-old from Rodeo was found shot to death about 2 a.m. near the 24000 block of Second Street, police said.

About 2:15 a.m., officers received reports that a second shooting victim had gone to a local medical facility for treatment.

That victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hayward, was in critical but stable condition, police said.

"Any loss of life is heartbreaking, and the loss of such young members of our community is even more difficult to comprehend," Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews said. "Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the victims in this incident."