Tamalpais High student has airsoft replica gun seized after social media post

A Tamalpais High School student had an airsoft replica gun seized after allegedly posing with it on social media, prompting extra security at the campus Friday, according to Mill Valley police.

Police received a report Thursday evening from a concerned parent about a social media post their child saw of someone posing over what appeared to be a black handgun resting on the ground.

The person was identified as a student at the school, and authorities searched the student's home early Friday morning, finding the replica gun that resembled the one in the social media post, police said.

The gun was seized and Mill Valley police said officers were visible around the Tamalpais High campus Friday as a precautionary measure.

"Thank you to our community member for bringing this to our attention as well as Tamalpais High staff for their partnership in this investigation. We would like to continue to encourage parents to have open conversations with their children about concerning matters they see or hear online or amongst their friend groups," police said in a statement.