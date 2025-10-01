TailG8 at Hilton Santa Clara kicks off the party for 49ers fans

Just a short walk from Levi's Stadium, the Hilton Santa Clara has turned its front lawn into a fan-fueled celebration on 49ers game days, drawing crowds with food trucks, music and a lively atmosphere, all without requiring a game ticket or hotel reservation.

The event, called TailG8, blends the spirit of a traditional tailgate with the energy of a block party. It's free and open to the public.

"Ah, you know, it's game day today," said Farshad Mayelzadeh, general manager of the Hilton Santa Clara. "So, we're just here at the food truck, on the TailG8, at the Hilton, so it should be a great busy day."

The event offers food and drinks for purchase, but the entertainment, from live DJs to lawn games and photo opportunities, is complimentary. The goal, organizers say, is to create a welcoming and festive space that feels like home.

"We take care of all the hard stuff," Mayelzadeh said. "So, you just come and enjoy yourself."

TailG8 has been a Hilton tradition since Levi's Stadium opened in 2014. What began as a modest gathering has since grown into a full-scale fan destination.

"This is from day one," Mayelzadeh said. "When the stadium opened, we opened up the tailgate party. Not to this level, but it only grows every year."

Whether the 49ers win or lose, the crowd at TailG8 rarely misses a beat.

"These are great fans that love their team, right?" he added. "After a win, after a loss, it's kind of the same vibe. They all show up, sold out every game. So, great fan base."

From kickoff to cocktail, the Hilton's TailG8 is quickly becoming a go-to stop for fans looking to soak in the pregame excitement, no stadium ticket required.