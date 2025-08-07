Taco Bell Cantina coming to San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

A Taco Bell Cantina will soon be coming to Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

"We need what we can get. I see they're doing the same with Union Square, their Nintendo store and they're opening that Pop Mart coming up pretty soon," Eli Fowler, the manager at Capurro's, told CBS News. "So, I think it's definitely positive for the city. Anything moving in, versus these abandoned businesses."

Fowler has been working at Capurro's for 26 years. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1946 and has since been serving fresh fish, clam chowder, and pastas.

He is optimistic to hear that a Taco Bell cantina will soon be opening along the 300 block of Jefferson Street, adding that the pandemic has severely impacted many businesses at the Wharf.

"The past year or two, it has been nothing like it was before the pandemic for sure," Fowler said.

The Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District currently has more than 40 retail spaces for lease listed on its website.

Officials said, however, that they are optimistic after reporting a 17% increase in visitors this January compared to last year. They added that this was the strongest start to the year since the pandemic.

The Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District also projects about 13.5 million visitors will step foot in the community this year.

"Every now and then I'll come over to the city when I'm hanging out with friends," Namugga Nakayiza, who lives in Oakland, told CBS News Bay Area.

She said she has mixed feelings about the business coming to the Wharf.

"I understand they're trying to boost the city's livelihood by having more places like Taco Bell come out here. But I don't really see how it could attract as many people, especially if it's not supporting the locals," she said. "I wish they'd give more money to local businesses so that the local feeling can remain. Because I'm not seeing familiarity anymore, I used to see street dancers be able to stay in specific spots and perform, and I'd be able to revisit them all the time."

Meanwhile, some avid Taco Bell fans are excited about the news, hoping for the restaurant to help revitalize what was once a popular tourist destination.

"It is a little dead. So I think Taco Bell Cantina will revive it, just like Pacifica has its own Taco Bell and is known for that. I think now the Fisherman's Wharf will be known for having a Taco Bell Cantina," Jeremiah Paul told CBS News Bay Area.

"I do feel like it needs to kind of be revamped. It needs a little more life, and I feel like Taco Bell is a place where everyone will go and get a little lively," Neha Meda said. "My TikTok username is I love nacho fries. As a fellow vegetarian, oh my gosh, I love Taco Bell."

"I love a little tequila, and I love a Baja Blast. You have them together? I'm a fan," Tyler Body said.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter, along with Taco Bell for comment on an anticipated opening date, and has not yet heard back.