SUV plows into FedEx office in Orinda
ORINDA -- Police and fire units responded to an accident in Orinda Wednesday evening where a white BMW SUV crashed through the window of a Federal Express office.
The incident happened sometime late Wednesday morning. Video shot by KPIX photographer Brian Yuen showed the aftermath of the crash with the front end of the SUV still with its front end through the window of the office on the 100 block of Camino Sobrante.
The vehicle drove over a flower planter in front of the side window to the office before coming to a stop.
There was no word on what led to the collision. Yuen said that a person appeared to be in the Moraga-Orinda Fire paramedic unit. An Orinda police vehicle also responded to the scene.
Clean-up at the scene of the accident is underway.
