Suspects in Lafayette robbery pepper spray staff and customers at store

Police in Lafayette are searching for several people suspected of pepper spraying employees and customers while robbing a store on Oak Hill Road Saturday.

At about 1:40 p.m., officers were sent to the store on the 1000 block of Oak Hill Road where they found that multiple people had been pepper sprayed.

The suspects also used a hammer to break a display case and then fled after taking what was inside, according to police.

Police didn't identify the store or say what was taken, nor did they say how badly any of the victims were injured or how many suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (925) 283-3680 or email tips to 94549tip@gmail.com.