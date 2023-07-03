Suspect shot dead near San Leandro following I-580 stolen car chase

Suspect shot dead in San Leandro following CHP chase, struggle with deputies

Suspect shot dead in San Leandro following CHP chase, struggle with deputies

Suspect shot dead in San Leandro following CHP chase, struggle with deputies

SAN LEANDRO -- A suspect is dead after being shot by a sheriff's deputy overnight near San Leandro.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the shooting followed a California Highway Patrol pursuit of a suspected stolen car on Interstate Highway 580.

Following the pursuit, there was a physical struggle between two suspects and a CHP officer as a suspect tried to grab a CHP officer's gun, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

The deadly shooting happened on 163rd Avenue and Calypso Court in the unincorporated community of Ashland just south of San Leandro.

Two other suspects were arrested.

A CHP officer was injured but was expected to be OK.