Suspect shot dead near San Leandro following I-580 stolen car chase

Suspect shot dead in San Leandro following CHP chase, struggle with deputies
SAN LEANDRO -- A suspect is dead after being shot by a sheriff's deputy overnight near San Leandro.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the shooting followed a California Highway Patrol pursuit of a suspected stolen car on Interstate Highway 580.

Following the pursuit, there was a physical struggle between two suspects and a CHP officer as a suspect tried to grab a CHP officer's gun, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

The deadly shooting happened on 163rd Avenue and Calypso Court in the unincorporated community of Ashland just south of San Leandro.

Two other suspects were arrested.

A CHP officer was injured but was expected to be OK.

