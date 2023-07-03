Suspect shot dead near San Leandro following I-580 stolen car chase
SAN LEANDRO -- A suspect is dead after being shot by a sheriff's deputy overnight near San Leandro.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the shooting followed a California Highway Patrol pursuit of a suspected stolen car on Interstate Highway 580.
Following the pursuit, there was a physical struggle between two suspects and a CHP officer as a suspect tried to grab a CHP officer's gun, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
The deadly shooting happened on 163rd Avenue and Calypso Court in the unincorporated community of Ashland just south of San Leandro.
Two other suspects were arrested.
A CHP officer was injured but was expected to be OK.
