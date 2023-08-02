Suspect in San Francisco nightclub triple shooting arrested in Redwood City

Police have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that injured three people at a nightclub in June, the San Francisco Police Department said Tuesday.

The police department said the suspect, 42-year-old Salvador Rodriguez of San Francisco, was served with search and arrest warrants on County Center Drive in Redwood City on July 27. He was transported to the San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a firearm, police said in a statement.



On the night of June 10, 2023, San Francisco police officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Ocean Avenue in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.

At the time, San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai said the shooting happened at a nightclub. Stratos Nightclub at 358 Ocean Avenue is the only nightclub on that block of the street.

Last night at a nightclub in the Outer Mission, three people were shot. That’s less than one day after nine people were shot at a block party on 24th Street. Police, paramedics, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, nurses &doctors deserve thanks for their lifesaving work. — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) June 11, 2023



According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were given first aid and were transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Following the shooting, the police department said investigators were able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect.



Police encourage anyone with relevant information to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. The investigation is ongoing.