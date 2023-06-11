3 injured in shooting in San Francisco's Balboa Park neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two men and a woman injured in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.

Police confirmed that at approximately 11:54 p.m. Saturday evening, officers from the Ingleside Station responded to a business on the 300 block of Ocean Avenue near Balboa Park on a report of a shooting. The incident reportedly happened at the Stratos Nightclub.

Arriving officers located two adult male victims and 1 adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported the victims to an area hospital.

Police did not provide any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting, any suspects or the condition of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.