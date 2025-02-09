Suspect crashes into San Francisco patrol cars during car chase on Bay Bridge

A driver trying to evade San Francisco police crashed into patrol cars during a car chase Sunday, police said.

Just before 11 a.m., police said they were alerted to a driver in a wanted vehicle heading into the city from the East Bay.

Officers made contact with the vehicle in the SoMa area and tried to do a traffic stop. Police said the driver ignored officers and went onto the Bay Bridge, heading eastbound.

The driver then crashed into marked San Francisco patrol cars. Officers were then able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver.

San Francisco police said no bystanders were injured and no civilian vehicles were damaged.