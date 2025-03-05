Suspect arrested in Oakland freeway shooting that shut down I-880

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with a freeway shooting in Oakland Tuesday morning that shut down southbound I-880.

According to a post on the CHP-Golden Gate Division Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. on southbound I-880 north of 16th Ave.

Officers assigned to the CHP's Oakland area office responded to the incident and shut down all southbound lanes near Broadway to investigate. Officers were later advised that the uninjured victim had returned to their residence following the shooting and were waiting to speak with law enforcement.

Officers learned that the suspect in the shooting may have been driving in the victim's neighborhood. Oakland police officers responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied. The vehicle was placed under surveillance and officers eventually detained two people who were seen entering the vehicle.

Detectives with the CHP's Golden Gate Division responded to the scene and took the lead in the investigation, determining that one of the two individuals detained by Oakland police was the I-880 shooting suspect. Detectives placed the suspect -- identified as 19-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Julian Barragan Padilla -- under arrest for attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said Padilla was subsequently booked into Santa Rita Jail.

After the suspect's arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for his home. During the search, officers found a loaded handgun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

"I commend our dedicated detectives and the outstanding officers of the Oakland Police Department for their swift and tireless work in bringing this suspect into custody," CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Don Goodbrand was quoted as saying in the post. "Their collaboration and commitment to public safety exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement."

The shooting was the third to happen in the East Bay in just over a week. On Feb. 25, a shooting on Highway 24 in Oakland left one person hospitalized last week. Late Wednesday morning, another shooting shut down traffic on eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda as officers searched for evidence. No one was injured in that shooting.