Alameda County Fire: Crashed big rig possibly carrying corrosive liquid in Sunol not leaking

Watch: View of overturned big rig creating hazmat situation in Sunol

A big-rig that may have been hauling corrosive liquids and ended up on its side Wednesday in Sunol is not leaking fluid, Alameda County fire officials said around 2:30 p.m.

The 18-wheel double tanker was trying to navigate a tight turn just after noon at Felter and Calaveras roads in Sunol.

The California Highway Patrol reported the big-rig was stuck in a gully, which fire officials said was difficult to access. There was concern that the tanker was leaking.

No major injuries were reported and fire personnel said the driver was declining transport to a hospital.

Roads in the area have been closed.