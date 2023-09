Advertise With Us

An overturned big rig leaking fluid in a remote area of Sunol prompted a hazardous materials response Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: View of overturned big rig creating hazmat situation in Sunol An overturned big rig leaking fluid in a remote area of Sunol prompted a hazardous materials response Wednesday afternoon.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On