Rescued sea lion pup found on Sunnyvale street released back into wild

A wayward sea lion pup that was found in the middle of a street in Sunnyvale last month has been rehabilitated and released into the wild, authorities said Thursday.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the sea lion was spotted on the morning of March 24 on Bordeaux Drive just east of Moffett Federal Airfield and north of state Highway 237. The pup had swum and then walked from the nearby Baylands area, the DPS said.

The Marine Mammal Center said in an email to CBS News Bay Area that its responders secured the sea lion pup, later named Bordeaux, from where it was found in the parking lot of a Google facility and took it to the center's hospital in Sausalito. The male pup was diagnosed with malnutrition, maternal separation, and unknown trauma, the center said.

Bordeaux, a male sea lion pup, is seen during his rehabilitation at the Marine Mammal Center. Marine Mammal Center

After a period of intensive care and quarantine, along with some abnormal behavior that was later resolved, the sea lion began eating well with pen mates in a rehabilitation pool, the center said.

Bordeaux was released back into the wild on Wednesday at Chimney Rock in Point Reyes National Seashore, according to the center.

Young seals and sea lions that are separated from their mother too early face challenges in finding food due to underdeveloped foraging skills, which also can make them susceptible to additional health issues, the center said.

"We're thankful to the Sunnyvale DPS for their partnership in the rescue of Bordeaux and helping give him a second chance," said Marine Mammal Center associate veterinarian Dr. Dane Whitaker in a prepared statement. "After receiving over a month of specialized rehabilitative care and responding well to treatment, we're excited that Bordeaux is back in his ocean home!"

The Marine Mammal Center reminded the public that if they see a marine mammal in distress to not intervene, keep a distance of at least 150 feet, and call the center's at 415-289-SEAL (7325) so that experts can evaluate the situation and perform a rescue if necessary.