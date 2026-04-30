"Bordeaux" the sea lion rescued from Google campus in Sunnyvale released back into ocean

While Irving the sea lion stole the spotlight earlier this month after he was found wandering the streets of San Francisco's Sunset District, he wasn't the only pup on the loose.

Bordaeux was found on the Google campus in Sunnyvale last month and was just released into his natural habitat.

This sea lion pup was found on the Google Campus in Sunnyvale, located on Bordeaux Drive. Hence his name, Bordeaux. Officers Joseph Bowles and Community Service Officer Robert Kerr were instrumental in guiding Bordeaux to safety after getting the initial call of a sea lion on the loose.

"I must say it was interesting listening to the dispatch because he was very vocal in the background," Officer Bowles said. "As we were going to the scene, you can hear the officer putting out radio traffic saying they're building a barrier for the sea lion to stay inside of and all you can hear is him talking."

This little guy was eventually picked up by the Marine Mammal Center, where he was treated for malnutrition, but getting him there was a challenge.

"Our hope was that Bordeaux would stay in place in our little enclosure until the Marine Mammal Center could get there to safely take him into their protection," Officer Bowles said. "Unfortunately, he had other plans and climbed over the structure we had built around him and he escaped the area."

That's when Community Service Officer Kerr stepped in to stop the escape artist, grabbing him and putting him in the crate.

"I think for me, I wasn't thinking," Community Service Officer Kerr said. "By that what I mean is when he got to the point he was escaping almost, I scooped him up pretty much and assisted him into the crate. By then, I wasn't worried about myself. I was more worried about Bordeaux."

This is the second sea lion found roaming the streets within weeks. Irving was found in the Sunset District earlier this month and was also malnourished when found. The Marine Mammal Center says young sea lions, especially those separated from their mother early, are having a hard time finding food.

Professor Daniel Costa from UC Santa Cruz added that sea lions are also more comfortable around humans.

"Sea lions are probably losing a little bit of their fear of people as they get more accustomed to it," Professor Costa said. "So, my first thought is that sea lion you guys saw was just a curious sea lion."

Sunnyvale's Department of Public Safety is just glad it can do its part to get Bordeaux back home.

"We're thankful that he's okay and he's released back into the wildlife, of course," they said. "Absolutely."