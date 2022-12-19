1 seriously hurt in Sunday afternoon shooting at BART plaza in S.F. Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- At least one person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at the BART plaza at the 24th and Mission station in San Francisco, according to a transit agency spokesman.

BART confirmed that, as of 6:45 p.m., the victim was in the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after being shot on the street-level plaza above the station shortly after 4 p.m.

Two suspects are at large and the investigation is ongoing.