Stunning SFPD bodycam video shows DePape's violent assault of Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO -- Without warning or hesitation, David DePape swings a hammer, slamming it into the head of Paul Pelosi, as San Francisco police officers stand nearby, attempting to defuse the early morning confrontation in the doorway of Nancy Pelosi's family home.

The images from the SFPD bodycams are stunning. The video was made public Friday after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy -- at the legal urging of news outlets -- ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret.

The early morning break-in and assault on Oct. 28 at the Pelosi's Pacific Heights home sent shockwaves across the nation's divided political landscape.

David DePape (L) and Paul Pelosi are seen struggling over a hammer at Pelosi's residence in San Francisco, October 28, 2022. San Francisco Superior Court

Along with the body cam video, the release of evidence included the 911 call, home security footage, and a portion of an interview conducted with DePape.

The video shows police approaching the home and knocking on the front door. After a few seconds, the front door opens, revealing Pelosi standing alongside DePape. Both are holding onto a hammer, and DePape is gripping Pelosi's wrist.

The police exchange a few words with the men, and officers order DePape to drop the hammer.

"Um, nope," DePape responds, yanking the hammer away and swinging it at Pelosi.

Police then rush into the home and pull DePape off Pelosi, who remained on the floor. Police can be heard requesting backup as they handcuffed DePape.

The 82-year-old Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and injuries to his arms and hands and underwent surgery after the attack. DePape, 42, allegedly broke into the home shortly after 2 a.m. and demanded to know where the congresswoman was. Paul Pelosi was eventually able to call 911.

The home security footage shows DePape walking up to a back patio door and peering inside before walking away and retrieving two backpacks. DePape is then seen putting on gloves and breaking the glass of the patio door before entering the home.

Security camera video (edited for brevity):

But both sides in the case objected to the release of the images.

"I opposed the release of the requested evidence because it could inhibit Mr. DePape's ability to get a fair trial, and could fuel conspiracy theories about the case," public defender Adam Lipson, who is representing DePape.

Authorities said DePape intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and told officers he wanted to "break her kneecaps." The congresswoman was in Washington, D.C., at the time. She announced the following month she was stepping down from Democratic leadership, though remaining in Congress.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges that include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

Court records say the San Francisco police "recovered zip ties in Pelosi's bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the Pelosi residence" and found "a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal" in his backpack.

Meanwhile, there is a parallel prosecution going on in federal court where the Richmond man has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is being held without bail.

According to San Francisco police, officers responded to Paul Pelosi's 911 call reporting the home break-in at approximately 2:27 a.m.

Paul Pelosi assault suspect David DePape. California DMV

"When officers arrived on scene, they encountered an adult male and Mrs. Pelosi's husband, Paul," SFPD Chief Bill Scott told reporters. "Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

"Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," he added.

At DePape's preliminary hearing, officer Kyle Cagney -- who was among those who responded to the home -- described the doorway confrontation and displayed the hammer to the courtroom.

DePape preliminary hearing sketch showing the hammer allegedly used in the home invasion and assault of Paul Pelosi. Vicki Behringer

Prosecutors say an enraged DePape allegedly broke into the home searching for the former House speaker, who was in Washington at the time.

DePape told officers and medics at the scene, "I'm sick of the insane f...ing level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C. I came here to have a little chat with his wife. I didn't really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I'm not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life."

Paul Pelosi AP Photo

Since undergoing surgery hours after the attack, Paul Pelosi has been recovering mostly in private away from the limelight.

When asked in a recent CBS News interview, the Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra, said her father's recovery has been slow and steady.

"He's getting better every day, thank you for asking," she responded to a question about her father's current condition. "The scars are healing. I mean, he looks like Frankenstein. The scars are healing. But I think the emotional scars, uh, I don't know if those ever heal.

"I mean, that's tough. It's really tough. I don't think it's OK for an 82-year-old man to be attacked in his home in the middle of the night because of whatever his wife does for work."