Paul Pelosi attack: Federal prosecutors have "substantial new evidence" against DePape

SAN FRANCISCO -- The man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer inside their San Francisco home made an appearance in federal court Wednesday.

42-year-old David DePape and his public defenders appeared at an initial status conference Wednesday morning. He faces federal and state charges in connection with the Oct. 28 break-in and assault at the Pelosis' San Francisco home days before the midterm elections. The attack left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with serious injuries.

David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Federal prosecutors say they have substantial new evidence to present to the court by the end of the year, but did not specify exactly what the evidence was.

The government's attorney Laura Horn said that evidence would be produced by the end of the year. Prosecutors in the federal case are collaborating with authorities in charge of the state charges being brought against DePape.

He faces federal charges of assault upon a family member of a United States official and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Nov. 15.

DePape is to remain in custody in San Francisco. The case was continued to February 8, 2023 for a further status conference.

State charges brought against DePape in the attack include attempted murder, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and threatening a public official.