San Francisco supervisors initially approve 3,500 new homes at Stonestown Galleria

Bay City News Service

Atop 30 acres of parking at San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria mall may soon come 3,500 new homes, acres of open space and other community services.

In a first reading of legislation by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Myrna Melgar, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday gave initial approval to a plan to redevelop acres of parking at the mall into housing, senior services, child care and park space, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

Supervisors will vote on whether to give final approval to the project—located in the southwest part of the city near San Francisco State University—at their full meeting next Tuesday, according to a mayor's office spokesperson.

stonestown-galleria-sf-housing-071724.jpg
Rendering of proposed housing at the Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco San Francisco Planning Department

"With the approval of this transformative project at Stonestown, we are showing how we can get to yes on housing and create a more affordable San Francisco for all," Breed said. "This investment in our city will deliver jobs, sustain the mall as an economic engine, and provide badly needed housing, including for our seniors."

The mayor's office statement added that the project, proposed by real estate management firm Brookfield Properties, will help execute Breed's Housing for All plan to allow the development of 82,000 new homes to meet a state mandate over the next eight years.

