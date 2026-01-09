Stephen Curry has 27 points, season-best 10 assists as Warriors beat Kings 137-103

Stephen Curry had 27 points and a season-high 10 assists for his second double-double this season, and the Golden State Warriors beat the skidding Sacramento Kings 137-103 on Friday night.

Jimmy Butler added 15 points, six assists and six rebounds as the Warriors finished with a season-best 39 assists. Curry scored 18 by halftime and finished 10 of 21 from the floor with six 3-pointers for his 11th game in the last 13 with 25 or more points.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points for the Kings, who have lost seven straight and eight of nine. Zach LaVine scored 15 but missed six of his seven 3-point tries as Sacramento went 7 for 27 from long range.

Dennis Schroder's layup and sixth straight point tied the game at 84 with 3:13 left in the third quarter, but the Warriors responded with a 13-0 burst to end the period.

Golden State has won eight of 11 and three straight at home, continuing a key eight-game stretch at Chase Center. The Warriors have scored at least 120 points in their last seven victories.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds for the Kings. With 8:16 left, Westbrook was called for a Flagrant 1 foul upon replay review for locking elbows with Brandin Podziemski and taking him down to the floor following the Golden State guard's steal.

De'Anthony Melton scored 19 points, Podziemski had 14 and Gary Payton II added 12 points to go with eight rebounds as the Warriors' reserves amassed 66 points.

Kings rookie and former Stanford star Maxime Raynaud had eight points and seven rebounds while playing in front of many friends.

Golden State led 63-59 at halftime after shooting 54.2% from the field to 52% for Sacramento.

Up next

Kings: Host the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Warriors: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.