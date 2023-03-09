Storm state of emergency expanded to 21 additional counties

State of emergency in anticipation for the storms expanded to 21 additional counties State of emergency in anticipation for the storms expanded to 21 additional counties 00:29

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for 21 additional California counties in anticipation for the series of storms that are expected through mid-March.

The act is meant to support storm response and relief efforts in the following counties:

Butte

El Dorado

Fresno

Humboldt

Imperial

Inyo

Lake

Mendocino

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Placer

Plumas

Sacramento

San Francisco

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Santa Crus

Stanislaus

Tuolumne

Yuba

The Governor also said, "The state is working around the clock with local partners to deploy life-saving equipment and first responders to communities across California."

A state of emergency was already in place in 13 counties since last week, including:

Amador

Kern

Los Angeles

Madera

Mariposa

Mono

Nevada

San Bernardino

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Sierra

Sonoma

Tulare