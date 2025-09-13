Spectator dies after fall at Crockett sideshow

A sideshow in Crockett early Saturday morning ended in tragedy when a spectator apparently fell to their death from a freeway overpass.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Merchant Street, just off Interstate 80 and the Carquinez Bridge. According to witnesses, a group of young people had been trying to get a better view of the cars spinning donuts in the intersection by jumping across a gap between freeway ramps — an off-ramp bridge, the other an on-ramp.

Drone footage, filmed by neighbor Joe Pallotta IV, showed dozens of people gathered at the overpass gap soon after, shining phone flashlights through the gap. A short time after the cars cleared out, California Highway Patrol officers found a body 40 to 60 feet below the ramps.

"It's just an unfortunate situation," said neighbor Vince Gorden, who called 911 when the sideshow woke him up. "They come here. They think that everything's going to be OK and it's a great time, but it's pretty dangerous."

Gorden believed one of those jumps went wrong, leading to the fatal fall.

"They bunny hopped from one side of the freeway over to this side so they can get over and a closer view," said Gorden,

Gorden estimated there were about 150 cars and more than 200 people at the sideshow. He described the scene as chaotic.

"It's over the top loud, it's crazy," he said. "As they're spinning (donuts Saturday morning), the guy set off fireworks in the middle of it. It's nuts."

The CHP said investigators were working to determine exactly how the fall occurred and whether foul play was involved. A few witnesses stayed behind to speak with officers.

Gorden said sideshows have been a recurring problem at the intersection for at least six years. He has previously asked Contra Costa County to consider installing a roundabout or other deterrents to prevent such gatherings.

"Hopefully, kids start thinking before they do this sort of thing," he said.

Authorities said the victim's identity will be released after their family is notified.