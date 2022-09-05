Spare the Air Alert for Bay Area extended through Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- The ongoing heat wave bringing searing temperatures to much of the Bay Area is creating the perfect setting for smog, prompting air district officials to extend a Spare the Air Alert through Tuesday.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

Air quality is expected unhealthy due to triple-digit temperatures combined with light winds and vehicle exhaust, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

#SparetheAir Alert extended through Tue. Sept. 6, for smog pollution. Take transit, work remotely and limit driving! Protect your health by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day when air pollution levels are highest. More info: https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/O5tEJPqAIA — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 5, 2022

Residents should find alternatives to driving alone to help reduce smog, said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the air district.

BAAQMD Air Quality Readings

"Tailpipe exhaust combines with heat and sunlight to create harmful smog. The public can protect their health by avoiding outdoor activities when temperatures and air pollution levels are highest," Landers said.

The air alerts are issued when ozone pollution, or smog, is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain. It can trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, according to the air district.

Real-time air-quality monitoring is available on the BAAQMD website. The Purple Air website also provides localize air-quality data.