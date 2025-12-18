South San Francisco police release bodycam video of officers shooting knife-wielding suspect

South San Francisco police on Thursday released officer bodycam video of the shooting of a knife-wielding man having a mental health crisis earlier this month.

The shooting happened at about 5:10 a.m. at an apartment complex on Sandra Court in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood of South San Francisco. A woman had called police to report her son, 28-year-old Luis Francisco-Manzo, was under the influence of drugs and was making suicidal statements.

The video shows officers making contact with Francisco-Manzo and giving him instructions to face away from them and walk backward toward the officers. He initially complied, but then instead faced officers and walked directly toward them, and brandished a knife.

South San Francisco Police Department - Dec. 8, 2025 officer-involved shooting (Warning: graphic images and language)

Officers retreated, and police said two of them shot Francisco-Manzo with a Taser, which the video shows did not have any effect. Francisco-Manzo ignored repeated commands to stop and to get down on the ground, and as officers caught up to him, he stopped, turned around, and faced officers while holding the knife up.

A man moves toward officers while holding a knife in a frame from police bodycam video moments before officers open fire, Dec. 8, 2025, in South San Francisco. South San Francisco Police Department

The video then shows Francisco-Manzo lunging at the officers, who were about 10 feet away, and the officers opened fire. Officers provided life-saving measures until South San Francisco Fire Department personnel, who were staged nearby, arrived to treat him, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is now recovering, according to police.

Police identified the officers who discharged their weapons as Brendan Hart, an eight-year veteran of the department, and Martin Corona, a seven-year police veteran, the last four-and-a-half years with SSFPD.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting, as well as the South San Francisco Police Department's investigations bureau and internal affairs unit.

If you are concerned that you or someone you know might be experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts, please contact any of the following resources.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Dial 988

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.

The Veterans Crisis Line

Dial 988, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text. Dial 988 and Press 1 or visit veterancrisisline.net for crisis chat services and more information.

Crisis Text Line

Text SAVE to 741741

The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To text with a trained helper, text SAVE to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.