Man critically injured after being shot by South San Francisco police

A man is in critical condition after being shot by police responding to a disturbance in South San Francisco early Monday morning.

Around 5:10 a.m., officers received a 911 call about a disturbance involving a person who was reportedly under the influence of drugs. Police said the person had armed himself with a knife and was making suicidal statements.

Officers then responded to a home on the 900 block of Sandra Court, near Susie Way. When police arrived, they spoke with the reporting party outside the home when a man in his 20s exited the residence.

The officers attempted to speak with the man to de-escalate the situation. Police said the man initially complied and approached the officers but suddenly removed a knife that was concealed on his person and brandished it.

Officers used less lethal force in the form of a stun gun and ordered the man to drop the knife.

"The taser was ineffective, and the subject ignored further commands before advancing at officers," police said in a statement.

The officers said they gave additional commands for the man to drop the knife, but the man charged towards officers with the knife raised. Police said two officers then discharged their weapons and struck the man.

After the shooting, life-saving measures were performed on the man. Firefighters transported the man to a local trauma center.

In a statement Monday morning, police said the man is in critical condition. No injuries to officers or members of the community were reported.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police said the department's Detective Bureau is investigating the man's actions, while the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office is investigating the police shooting.