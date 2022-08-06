South San Francisco police officer dragged during traffic stop; driver arrested

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – A police officer in South San Francisco suffered non-life threatening injuries after being dragged by a motorist during a traffic stop on Friday.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers pulled over the suspect on the 1000 block of San Mateo Avenue over a vehicle code violation. Police said that during the traffic stop, the driver suddenly restarted the vehicle.

The driver then "rapidly accelerated" away from the scene, police said. An officer standing by the vehicle was dragged and forced to the ground.

Police said the officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

Officers pursued the driver into neighboring San Bruno. During the pursuit, police said the driver threw a loaded firearm out the window.

The pursuit ended and the driver was arrested when the suspect crashed into two parked vehicles. A search of the vehicle yielded burglary tools

Police said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vincent Harris of East Palo Alto, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

It was not immediately known when Harris would appear in court on the charges.