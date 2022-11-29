South Bay campaign aims to raise funds for arts organizations

SAN JOSE -- A group of South Bay organizations have teamed up for a collaborative fundraising drive on Giving Tuesday with the aim of supporting the arts in Silicon Valley.

The annual "Amplify the Arts" campaign brings together a baker's dozen of 13 theater and dance groups in the South Bay working together for the collective fundraiser. The groups involved include Audacity Performing Arts Project, City Lights Theater Company, Los Altos Stage Company, New Ballet and South Bay Musical Theatre among others.

After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to help from government grants and private supporters to survive, these groups are being faced with new challenges with the end of financial support from the state and federal government and the specter of inflation reducing ticket sales and driving artists out of the South Bay.

City Lights Theater is serving as a fiscal sponsor of the campaign. All donations received will be equally distributed amongst the organizations. More information on the campaign can be found on the official Amplify the Arts website.