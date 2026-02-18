Vehicle collides with pedestrians in Sonoma; 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

A crash in Sonoma on Tuesday evening involving a vehicle and two elderly pedestrians visiting from out of state left one dead and the other with critical injuries, authorities said.

The Sonoma Police Department said in a press release that the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Broadway, about two blocks south of Napa Street. Officers, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies, and Sonoma Valley Fire Department medics arrived to find a 73-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman with severe injuries.

The 73-year-old died at the scene despite life-saving measures from first responders, while the 74-year-old was taken to a trauma center where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said the driver of the involved vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was heading north on Broadway when the collision happened, and it did not appear that alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed were contributing factors.

The stretch of Broadway where the crash happened remained closed for about four hours as investigators processed the scene.

The women's identities were withheld pending the notification of their families. Police did not disclose from which state the women were visiting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has relevant video footage was asked to contact the Sonoma Police Department at 707-996-3602.