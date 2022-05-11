Sonoma County supervisors approve $4.1 million grant for homeless plan

SONOMA (CBS SF/BCN) – On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a $4.1 million grant for helping several projects that provide services for people earning low incomes and for those who are homeless.

The funds will advance the county's objectives outlined in its strategic 5-year plan, according to a news release from county officials.

Projects include the investment of $866,472 in community development block grant funds and another $400,00 from HOME investment partnerships for the Dry Creek Commons in Healdsburg. The funding will assist in building 57 new affordable housing units for households with incomes between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

The board's decision also allocated $500,000 to the Sonoma County Housing Authority for tenant-based rental assistance to keep individuals housed, while also providing $148,739 to Sam Jones Hall Emergency Shelter in Santa Rosa.

County officials said the investment represents a crucial component in reducing homelessness, as the county continues efforts to sustain and rapidly expand housing for those experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

For a full list of all the grant awards please visit SonomaCounty.ca.gov.

For more information on the county's five-year Strategic plan visit socostrategicplan.org.