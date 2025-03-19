Watch CBS News
2 arrested with machetes following reported gang fight near Santa Rosa

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Authorities in Sonoma County on Tuesday arrested two people, including a juvenile, following an apparent gang fight in which machetes were involved.

According to the sheriff's office, an eyewitness called deputies around 7:10 p.m. to report a fight at Andy's Unity Park on Moorland Avenue, just south of Santa Rosa.

"The suspects, armed with machetes, were chasing a group of people," deputies said.

The suspects had fled the area in a blue Honda. Deputies responding to the scene were able to locate the vehicle and detained the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Ruben Cabrera of Santa Rosa and a 17-year-old juvenile passenger.

During a search a vehicle, deputies said they located two machetes and red gang paraphernalia.

Deputies determined that they were involved in the incident and placed the pair under arrest. Both Cabrera and the juvenile are accused of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Cabrera was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and is being held on $30,000 bail. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old was issued a citation and released to a family member.

Jail records show Cabrera is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

