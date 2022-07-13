Sonoma County fire crews scramble to control vehicle fire near Geyser Peak

Shot of vehicle fire near Geyser Peak. Sonoma Water

SONOMA (CBS SF) – Fire crews rushed to control a vehicle fire near Geyser Peak Wednesday afternoon as wildfire season continues to gain steam.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit first reported the truck fire at 17900 Geysers Rd, Cloverdale around 12:35 p.m. They named the fire #frogfire on social media.

It didn't take long – less than an hour – for crews to contain the fire to an acre. Firefighters on the ground had help from air support, which dropped water on the blaze.

Crews were still cleaning up the scene as of 1:35 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers provided traffic control during and after the fire.

The cause of the vehicle fire was not revealed by press time.