Ex-Sonoma County sheriff's deputy gets life in prison for 2007 rape

A former Petaluma police officer, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy and serial rapist was given 15 years to life in state prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to rape, prosecutors announced.

Ricky Bostic, 55, pleaded no contest to felony assault with intent to rape and the rape of an intoxicated person.

In 2007, Santa Rosa Police determined that Bostic sat in wait outside a club and watched as people left. Bostic then followed his victim home to the Juilliard Park neighborhood, entered her residence and raped her.

Although her assailant was unknown, detectives used DNA evidence to link Bostic to her assault, though it took years for the match to be made, prosecutors said.

According to Santa Rosa Police, during an audit of rape kits and review of prior sexual assault investigations, the kit from the 2007 investigation was sent to the U.S. Department of Justice for analysis. In April 2021, the Santa Rosa Police Department was notified of a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit, related to the kit.

Bostic has also been convicted and sentenced for separate rape convictions on the East Coast, for which he has been sentenced to serve 50 years to life.

In 2013, Bostic was convicted of breaking into a residence in Baltimore County, Maryland, and sexually assaulting a woman. Bostic has been in custody since his initial arrest in 2012. Bostic's DNA was not in the CODIS until his arrest and conviction in Maryland, according to Santa Rosa Police.

Bostic worked as a police officer with the Petaluma Police Department between May 1998 and April 2001. Bostic was also a deputy sheriff with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office between April 2001 and May 2009.