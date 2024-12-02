Sonoma County victims of apparent drownings during atmospheric river storm identified

Two people found dead in apparent drownings in Sonoma County last month following an atmospheric river storm that caused widespread localized flooding were identified Monday by authorities.

On November 23, a community member walking along the Piner Creek Trail in Santa Rosa at around 8:40 a.m. discovered the body of a man in the creek near Centurion Drive just south of Guerneville Road.

Santa Rosa police on Monday identified the man as 64-year-old Santa Rosa resident William Fowler. The Sonoma County Coroner's Office had not yet determined the cause of death Monday. Police said, however, no foul play was suspected and his death did not appear to be storm-related.

Also on November 23, a man was found dead in a vehicle stuck in floodwaters in Guerneville near Mays Canyon Road and Highway 116. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office identified the man as 82-year-old Jeffrey Fox of Guerneville. No other information on Fox was immediately available.

The Russian River, which flows through Guerneville, had reached flood stage that evening, exceeding what was forecasted and the area was under a flood warning at the time.