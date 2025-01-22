Arrest made in attempted airplane theft at Sonoma County Airport

A man who allegedly tried to steal an airplane from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport on in October has been arrested.

Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Augustin Ortiz on Jan. 12 for allegedly attempting to steal a private airplane from the airport.

About 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, a mechanic was working on a plane with the engine running. Ortiz allegedly opened the aircraft's door. The mechanic kicked the man away and told him to leave, but Ortiz allegedly ran toward a hangar with private airplanes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Photo of man suspected in an attempted theft of an airplane at Sonoma County Airport on October 13, 2024. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

He got into a plane and turned on the ignition and several lights. The mechanic yelled at him to get out and Ortiz got out and ran toward a wooded area, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies searched for Ortiz using a drone, a police dog and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, but didn't find him.

Deputies said Ortiz appeared to enter the airport through a gap in fencing related to a construction project. Community tips helped investigators identify Ortiz, prompting authorities to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of taking an aircraft without consent, trespassing and trespassing in an airport's posted area. He was later released on his own recognizance.