Sonoma board of supervisors approves minimum wage increase

SONOMA - The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an increase in the county's minimum wage for some workers by nearly 3 percent.

The unanimous vote brings the minimum wage in the county up to $17.25 per hour and the supervisors left the door open for an additional increase in the spring to keep up with inflation.

The 2.74 percent increase will primarily apply to workers in private companies and nonprofits that contract with the county. It also applies to all individuals employed directly by county government.

The new rate, which will go into effect in January, places the county ahead of the state's minimum wage, which will also be going up in the new year to $15.50.

The county claims that it already pays "most" workers more than the living wage hourly rate for the state.

The Board of Supervisors has raised the minimum wage twice since 2016, first to $15 and then to $16.65 in December of last year.