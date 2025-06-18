Somersville Fire in Antioch burns 200; evacuation warning issued

A vegetation fire in Antioch prompted a large response from fire crews on Wednesday and led to an evacuation warning.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said calls about a fire began just after 7 p.m.

Con Fire said the fire began near the 4500 block of Somersville Road, and that it had a moderate rate of spread with the potential to get larger.

The evacuation warning was issued for the following zone: ANT-E007. An evacuation point was set up by Antioch Police at Canal Park off Gentrytown.

Up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Somersville Fire Cal Fire incident page.

NORTH OF Grimsby Drive SOUTH OF Hamlin Drive EAST OF Lafayette Drive WEST OF Tabora Drive, Silver Creek Circle, James Donlon Boulevard also known as ZONE ANT-E007 should PREPARE TO EVACUATE. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 19, 2025

Air resources were on site, Con Fire said, and structure protection was underway along Mallard Way. According to Cal Fire's incidents page, the Somersville Fire had burned 209 acres as of 8:56 p.m., and there was no containment.

Con Fire said one person was transported for minor injuries.

An air quality advisory was issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District due to the smoke from the Somersville Fire.

"Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants. Exposure to wildfire smoke is unhealthy, even for short periods of time," the Air District said.